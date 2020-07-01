Carol JohnsonDell Rapids - Carol Ann Johnson, age 72, of Dell Rapids, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation will be from 3-5:00 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids.Grateful for having shared Carol's life are her daughter Teri (Tim) Eddy, Dell Rapids; her son Keith (Lisa) Johnson, rural Crooks; five grandchildren Julie (Mark) Garry, Karen Eddy and Brent Eddy; Tyler and Trey Johnson; 3 sisters Lee Ann (Paul) Smith, Ella Jean (Dan) Lambertz, and Andrea Haugen; sister-in-law Jeri Borash as well as many close friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, her parents Phil & Ella Aasen, her brother Jerry Aasen, her mother and father-in-law Kenneth and Dorothy Johnson and brother-in-law Mauri Borash.