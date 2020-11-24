Carol Lea (Harmon) Leesch
Sioux Falls -
Carol Lea (Harmon) Leesch, age 78 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 21 accompanied by her loving children at Sanford Medical Center.
She is survived by her children Mark Jerald Leesch, Dawn (Nicholas) Clausen and three grandchildren Tycho Clausen, Daphne Clausen, and Paige Clausen all of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents Lowell and Bena and her sister Patricia 'Pat' Peltier.
A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetary on Saturday November 28, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are made by Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com
In leiu of flowers, if so desired, memorials in her name will be forwarded to some of her favorite charities.