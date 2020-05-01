|
Carol Lee (Fokken) Beard
Carol Lee (Fokken) Beard, Columbus, GA, experienced the joy of seeing her parents again on April 21, 2020.
Carol was born in Sioux Falls on February 3, 1960, to Oliver and Patricia (Donahoe) Fokken. She attended St. Joseph Cathedral Grade School until 1973, when her parents purchased and moved to Pumpkin Center, SD, and she joined the West Central School system, graduating in 1979.
Pumpkin Center was iconic. It was a popular gathering place from the 1940s into the 1970s, located at the intersections of old highway 16 (now highway 42) and highway 19, west of Sioux Falls. Carol's dad opened a paint and body shop there and her mom managed the gas station and convenience store. Carol and her younger brother Pat quickly learned new responsibilities and how to help run a business.
Carol's older brothers and sister married and began having children. Carol was a doting aunt. Her nieces and nephews have many fond memories of the special times they had with her. Carol worked at Citibank for over ten years and she was very proud of her perfect attendance there.
Carol and Russell Beard met at Citibank in 1982 and they married in 1989. Their daughter Christina was born in Sioux Falls in 1991. They moved to Columbus, GA, in 1995, where son Christopher was born in 1996 and son Dominic in 2001.
Carol enjoyed being able to stay at home with her young children. She loved to grill and often tried new recipes, reporting back to older sister Mary in South Dakota how well things turned out. She volunteered with her sons' scouting activities and became a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
Sadly, Carol developed health issues that came with physical limitations. Her last few years became increasingly difficult, but she would not miss the annual reunion of family and friends at Steve and Rhonda's in Lexington, NE.
Carol is survived by her husband Russ, daughter Christina List (Tom) and sons Chris and Dominic, grandson Louis List, siblings Mike, Denny (Mary Beth), Mary Griffith, Steve (Rhonda), and Pat (Neili), Russ's siblings Wayne, Linda, Gloria, Daryl, Glen, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, father and mother-in-law Clinton Leroy and Olive Edith Beard (Mcavena), sister-in-law Monnie (Mike), and brother-in-law Timothy Beard. She didn't know her grandfathers, but she adored her grandmothers, Irene Donahoe and Martha Fokken.
No immediate services are planned, however there will be a later celebration of her life. Her ashes will be interred next to her parents at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Carol Beard Memorial Fund, c/o Christina List, 14 Mississippi Dr, Phenix City, AL 36869, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, 3001 N. Cliff, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or to the .
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020