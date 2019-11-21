|
Carol (Tuntland) Olson
Canton, SD - Carol Olson, age 92, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25 at the Canton Lutheran Church Bethlehem Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24 from 2-5 p.m., family present from 3-5 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Canton Lutheran Stained Glass Window Fund, the Care and Share Quilting Group, or anyone else that needs a hand.
Carol was born on April 8, 1927 on a farmhouse near Canton, SD to Melvin O. and Opal M. (Erickson) Tuntland. She grew up in the Canton area, graduating from Canton High School in 1945. She obtained a nursing certificate from Sioux Valley Nursing School in 1948. She married Wayne L. Olson on March 6, 1949. Kathleen, Keith and Kari were born to this union. In addition to raising her family, she worked as a RN in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Canton. She was a longtime member of Canton Lutheran Church where she participated in bible study, the Care and Share Quilting Group and WELCA.
Carol loved to sew, quilt, embroider and volunteer. She made numerous quilts and baby blanket for both her family, World Relief, and Project Linus. She also collected rocks, angels, and enjoyed feeding the birds. She was skilled in the kitchen and will be remembered for her cinnamon rolls called elephant ears.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Kathleen (Rick) Brus, Buffalo, WY, Keith (Jill) Olson, Mission, SD and Kari Fiedler, Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Alstad, Fargo, ND; along with many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Alice Rud and great-grandson, Braeden Olson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019