Carol Smit
Carol Smit, 92, of Sergeant Bluff, IA, formerly, Davis, SD, died Wednesday, June 3 at the Embassy Rehab and Care Center. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.