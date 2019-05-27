Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Carol Solheim

Hartford - Carol Anne Solheim, 63, Hartford, died May 23, 2019, at her home , surrounded by her family.

No Services are planned but burial will be at Norway Lutheran Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Robert; two daughters, Jennifer Jacques, Mitchell, and Stacey Rauenhorst, Sioux Falls; two granddaughters, MaKayla Rauenhorst and Samantha Rauenhorst; four sisters, Kathy (Dave) Lambertz, Brenda (Kevin) Frankman, Mary Englund, and Sarah (Steve) Colford; six brothers, Joe (Kristie) Zimmer, Tom Zimmer, John Zimmer, Bob (Lori) Zimmer, Jim (Heidi Merkel) Zimmer, Paul (Teresa) Zimmer; and many wonderful in-laws.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 27, 2019
