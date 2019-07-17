|
Carole Bernardy
Luverne, MN - Carole Bernardy, formerly of Worthington, Minnesota, died on July 11, 2019, at age 85. She was born July 29, 1933, in Sioux Falls.
She grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Cathedral High School. In her youth, she worked at her mother's Courtesy Cafe. After high school, she earned a bachelor's degree from the College of St. Catherine (now St. Catherine University) in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Then, she worked as a stewardess for United and as a fashion buyer for Dayton's. She married Cyril Bernardy in 1958 at the then-brand-new St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Her next career was that of homemaker and mother of three. After living in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, they moved to Worthington, Minnesota, in 1963.
An only child, she'd said she'd always wanted an older brother. In 2010 the family of her brother, given up for adoption at birth, found her, and she also instantly gained a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Carole appreciated beauty in all its forms. She played the piano, sang, and loved to listen to music. She enjoyed decorating her home, top to bottom, inside and out, and was proud of her flowers and landscaping. She was an excellent cook.
Carole had been residing at the VA nursing home in Luverne, Minnesota, for the past 10-plus years, following a stroke in 2004.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother, LaVern Gill. Survivors include her three children: Charles (Nina), Christopher (Wai-Yee), and Catherine (Jason); one grandchild, Nicholas; sister-in-law, Ruth Gill; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington. Visitation will be an hour before Mass at the church, and interment will follow on Monday, July 22.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 17, 2019