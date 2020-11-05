Carole JacobsonDell Rapids - Carole Jacobson, 76, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be two hours prior to the start of the service.She is survived by her husband, Steve Jacobson of Dell Rapids; her children, Lisa Brown of Dell Rapids, Shelly (Tony) Baumberger of Colman, Keith Nelsen of Dell Rapids and Stacy (Robert) Hoffman of Dell Rapids; step children, Nick (Christina) Jacobson of Coon Rapids, MN and Michele Jacobson of St. Paul, MN; her 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.