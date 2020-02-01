|
Carole Kuyper
Sioux Falls - Carole Evelyn Kuyper, 80, died on Jan. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5-7 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are daughter, Kimberly Westendorf; daughter, Suzanne (Bob) Van Regenmorter; son, David (Balinda Zwak) Kuyper; extended family member Cheryl Nelson; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernestine McFarland, Sioux Falls, SD, Bill Lewis, Springfield, MO, Don (Nancy) Lewis, Sioux Falls, SD, and Mary (Doug) Herren, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces and nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kuyper; daughter, Pamela Kuyper; son, Daniel Kuyper; parents, William and Eleanor Lewis; father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Sarah Kuyper; brother, Michael Lewis; two sisters and their husbands, Janet and Myron Truex, and Connie and Verlyn Anderson; brother-in-law, Ken McFarland Sr.; and sister-in-law, Earlene Lewis. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020