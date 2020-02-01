Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Wake
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Kuyper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Kuyper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Kuyper Obituary
Carole Kuyper

Sioux Falls - Carole Evelyn Kuyper, 80, died on Jan. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5-7 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are daughter, Kimberly Westendorf; daughter, Suzanne (Bob) Van Regenmorter; son, David (Balinda Zwak) Kuyper; extended family member Cheryl Nelson; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernestine McFarland, Sioux Falls, SD, Bill Lewis, Springfield, MO, Don (Nancy) Lewis, Sioux Falls, SD, and Mary (Doug) Herren, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces and nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kuyper; daughter, Pamela Kuyper; son, Daniel Kuyper; parents, William and Eleanor Lewis; father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Sarah Kuyper; brother, Michael Lewis; two sisters and their husbands, Janet and Myron Truex, and Connie and Verlyn Anderson; brother-in-law, Ken McFarland Sr.; and sister-in-law, Earlene Lewis. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -