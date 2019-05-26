Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sioux Falls - Carole Wachendorf age 79 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. There will be a celebration of her life gathering from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday May 28, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Myron Wachendorf, Sioux Falls, her children, Kelli (David) Laughlin, Buda, TX, Kris (Tara) Wachendorf, Sioux Falls, a daughter in-law, Jillaina Wachendorf,, Castle Rock, CO; her grandchildren, Megan, Michael, Maverick, Molly, Danielle, Ryan, Austin, Baylee, Samantha and Ethan; her great grandchildren, Alexia and Kya; her brother, Darrell Moulton, Houston, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her parents; a son, Bob, brother Jerry and sisters, Janice and Jane, preceded her in death.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
