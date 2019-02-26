|
|
Caroline Deinema
Canton, SD - Caroline Deinema, age 86, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Canton Lutheran Church or the Jim and Caroline Deinema Canton Community Foundation. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019