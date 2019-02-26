Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Canton Lutheran Church
Caroline Deinema

Caroline Deinema Obituary
Caroline Deinema

Canton, SD - Caroline Deinema, age 86, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Canton Lutheran Church or the Jim and Caroline Deinema Canton Community Foundation. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
