Caroline Hagemann
1930 - 2020
Caroline Hagemann

Marion - Caroline Hagemann, age 89, passed away Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, South Dakota. A public visitation will be held Sunday, September 6th from 5-7pm with family present at the Walter Funeral Home in Marion. A private family service will be held Monday, September 7th at 10am at Bethesda Lutheran Church, with a live stream available at www.walterfuneralhomes.com.

Caroline Charlotte Riedel was born on December 7th, 1930 to Emil and Caroline (Lena) Riedel in Ramona, South Dakota. Caroline graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948. She married Harvey Hagemann on June 1st, 1949 at St. Johns Lutheran in Ramona. Harvey and Caroline farmed near Ramona for 17 years. During this time, Caroline was a rural country school teacher, as well as a police matron with the police radio. In 1979, Harvey and Caroline moved to Marion, where she worked for 20 years as a chiropractic assistant for the Edward Tieszen Clinic as well as a laundry assistant at the Tieszen Memorial Home.

Caroline was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, reading, and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, JoLynn LaPorte of Marion, South Dakota, Robert Hagemann of Parker, South Dakota, Jill (Larry) Hopf of Marion, South Dakota and Cheryl Duerksen of Marion, South Dakota; twelve grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; sister Myrle Sederstrom of Ramona, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey and son Michael.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walter's Funeral Home
SEP
7
Service
10:00 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
