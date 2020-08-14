1/1
Carolyn Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Allen

Sioux Falls - Carolyn Pella Allen, 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Carolyn was born on February 19, 1936 in Ft. Worth, Texas to John and Louise (Manning) Pella. She attended high schools in Nashville, TN; LaGrange, IL; and graduated from Watertown, SD in 1954. She attended the University of SD two years and majored in Art. She was married 56 years to Charles Merrill Allen, Jr.

Carolyn was a retired Ministers wife. Her life was full of family, churches, movies, the Minneapolis Guthrie Theater and the South Dakota Symphony. She was a member of First Congregational Church. She served 6 years on the UCC Board of Directors and was chairperson 1 year. She was a General Synod delegate at Pittsburgh and attended 2 National Faith works events in Indiana.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Lawrence (Ellen) Allen of Chicago, IL; daughters, Kaywin (Carleton) Bryant of Pasadena, MD and Kimberly Allen of Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Deanna Swindell of Houston, TX.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; a son, John; and a great-grandson, Remington Charles Clark.

A private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

www.MillerFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved