Carolyn Allen

Carolyn AllenSioux Falls - Carolyn Pella Allen, 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Friday, August 14, 2020.Carolyn was born on February 19, 1936 in Ft. Worth, Texas to John and Louise (Manning) Pella. She attended high schools in Nashville, TN; LaGrange, IL; and graduated from Watertown, SD in 1954. She attended the University of SD two years and majored in Art. She was married 56 years to Charles Merrill Allen, Jr.Carolyn was a retired Ministers wife. Her life was full of family, churches, movies, the Minneapolis Guthrie Theater and the South Dakota Symphony. She was a member of First Congregational Church. She served 6 years on the UCC Board of Directors and was chairperson 1 year. She was a General Synod delegate at Pittsburgh and attended 2 National Faith works events in Indiana.Carolyn is survived by her son, Lawrence (Ellen) Allen of Chicago, IL; daughters, Kaywin (Carleton) Bryant of Pasadena, MD and Kimberly Allen of Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Deanna Swindell of Houston, TX.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; a son, John; and a great-grandson, Remington Charles Clark.A private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.