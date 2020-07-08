Carolyn K. HillSioux Falls - Carolyn K. Hill, 79, Sioux Falls, SD passed away with grace at Dougherty Hospice House on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 due to complications stemming from Lewy Body dementia. Carolyn was born in Pipestone, MN on September 28, 1940 to parents Fern and Mark Cronk. She was educated in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1959.Carolyn married James E. Hill on May 29, 1976 at First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, SD. The two lovingly resided in southeastern Sioux Falls for over 40 years. In these four decades, Carolyn and Jim were virtually inseparable. Together, they traveled the United States, most notably Disney World, Disney Land, Seattle for the Space Needle, and then Texas to visit her daughter. She had a devout endearment for family, especially her four children Kay, Rhonda, Marcus, and Jayson, who were all blessings from a previous marriage. This ardor was on routine display as Carolyn was a full-time hostess of all family gatherings. "Grandma Mimi's" house was the preordained spot for Christmas celebrations, Thanksgiving galas, and birthday parties, to name a few.Carolyn was a daycare provider throughout her life and also sold Mary Kay and Avon products. She had immense pride in her family and all of their life happenings. Carolyn loved meeting family members every Friday for breakfast at the Fry'n Pan, cooking for family at home, spoiling her pets, cherishing her grandchildren, collecting Precious Moments keepsakes, and listening to music. Her musical favorites were plentiful, but she had a particular fondness for Conway Twitty--whom she saw twice in concert. Prior to the onset of dementia, Carolyn often traveled with her husband Jim. Frequent trips were made to Omaha, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Michigan typically for the purposes of visiting family. Carolyn was a loving wife, doting mother, loyal friend, and proud grandparent. Her aura of elegance and sense of humor will be solemnly missed but will live on with her descendants.Carolyn is survived by her husband James, Sioux Falls SD; children Kay Lynn Thorson-Auman, Sioux Falls, SD; Rhonda Scott (Daniel), Sioux Falls, SD; Marcus Thorson, Sioux Falls, SD; Jayson Thorson, Sioux Falls, SD, her stepchildren Ronald (Pam) Hill, Golden, CO; Pam Hill Myers, Broadview Heights, OH; and her grandchildren: Dustin (Natasha) Baker, Jesse (Mariya) Scott, Jill (Andrew) Ahlers, Connor Thorson, Jalynn Thorson, Alex Hill, Andrew Hill, Amy Myers, Nickie Myers, Megan Myers, three siblings-in-law, and seven great-grandchildren.Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Fern and Mark Cronk, sister Marilyn Sudbeck, brother-in-law Dennis Sudbeck, father-in-law Elmer Hill, mother-in-law May Hill, and siblings-in-law Vera Horner and Edward Hill.Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4800 S. Southeastern Drive. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.The family offers endless thanks to the remarkable staff at Avera Prince of Peace, Dougherty Hospice House, and Edgewood Memory Care for their empathetic and compassionate care.