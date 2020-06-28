Carolyn Paulson

Carolyn PaulsonSioux Falls - Carolyn L Paulson, 73, died June 26, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Rick Paulson, her husband of 30 years, preceded her in death on October 11, 2016. She is survived by numerous family and friends. There will be no memorial service per Carolyn's wishes. A private burial will be held at a later date."Death is at once the end of the body's old journey and the beginning of the soul's new journey" - Author unknown