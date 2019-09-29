|
Carolyn Thompson
Brandon, SD - Carolyn Thompson, 49, of Brandon, South Dakota, passed away peacefully September 28, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. Carolyn died with the confidence she would wake up in heaven.
Carolyn will live forever in the hearts of her children Taylor, Rachel, and Will. They were the loves of her life, her perfect gifts from God, as she called them. Carolyn often said she was sure that God had taught her more through her kids than He had taught them through her. Carolyn will also live on in the heart of her beloved special friend, Mike Luken; her parents, Art Stevens and Trudy Stevens; sister Cheryl Stevens-Pool(Chuck) and nephew Bob and niece, Laura Beth. Carolyn will also be lovingly remembered by a myriad of friends.
Carolyn's first love was Jesus Christ. Her purpose in life was to know, experience and share His unconditional, unlimited, and surpassing love.
Carolyn was raised in Parkston, South Dakota, graduating from high school in 1988. In 1991 she received her undergraduate degree from Northern State University. She passed the uniform CPA exam in 1992, and then attended the University of South Dakota Law School. Carolyn began her law career in 1995. In 2003, using Proverbs 3:5 as guidance, Carolyn founded Thompson Law, PC.
Carolyn was honored, humbled, and blessed to assist thousands of families with their estate planning needs. Her goal was always to listen to each person's story and hear their desires and then help them find ways to be stewards and to leave a legacy. She also strove to make the workplace at Thompson Law one where each staff member knew they were valued as individuals.
Carolyn enjoyed playing racquetball, walking, running, biking and hiking. She often joked that her primary form of exercise was 'power talking.' Carolyn found great joy in getting to know people and having conversations that went to deeper spiritual levels.
Carolyn was active on select community boards, national entrepreneurial think tanks, and exclusive national estate planning groups. She authored the book 'Cutting to the Core'.
Carolyn will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by many.
Visitation will be from 2:30-5:00pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 with the funeral service at 5:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 5500 E. 57th Street, Sioux Falls, SD.. The family invites you to stay for dinner and fellowship following the service.
In lieu of flowers kindly make a contribution to New Haven Ministries (newhavensf.org) or the Avera McKennan Foundation (https://www.avera.org/support/mckennan-foundation/). www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019