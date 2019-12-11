Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Carolyn Y. Oetken

Carolyn Y. Oetken Obituary
Carolyn Y. Oetken

Sioux Falls - Carolyn Y. Oetken, 59, passed away on Tue., Dec. 10, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., Dec. 16 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation starts at 2 PM Sun., Dec. 15 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-3:30 PM.

Survivors include 2 children, Michaela (Brian) Johnson, Browns Valley, MN, Heath (Becca) Oetken, Portland, OR; 4 grandchildren, Adelyn, Gavin, Garrett and Grant Johnson; 5 siblings, Myron (Nancy) Vigesaa, Kensal, ND, Barbara (Henry) Wegter, Fargo, ND, Claire (Jill) Vigesaa, Sidney, MT, Marsha Erickson, Duluth, MN, and Lana (Val) Bernat, Schofield Barracks, HI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family for a future designation. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
