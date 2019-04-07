Services
Carrie Benson Obituary
Carrie Benson

Sioux Falls - Carolyn "Carrie" Benson, 69, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Covington Health Care. A celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Memorials may be directed to Compassionate Care Hospice, 6009 W. 41 St. Suite 4, Sioux Falls, SD 57106. Casual dress encouraged.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Michele (Brad) Stensland, and Kellie (Jim) Farley, both of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren; Gage Thomas, of Oklahoma City, OK, Mac Benson and Brandon Stensland of Sioux Falls; six siblings, Jean (Merle) Keisel, and Minnie (Dennis) Moulton, Custer, SD, Wendell (Rose) Malsam, Pierre, SD, Bernie (Jim) Tucker, Ruskin, FL, Ronald ((Rebecca) Malsam, Fairfax, VA, and Marvin (Liz) Malsam, Augusta, GA; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Sam and grandson Cody Shanker.

Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
