Carrie Symes

Carrie SymesSioux Falls - Carrie Helen (Schuldt) Symes passed away peacefully July 2, 2020 at Avera Brady in Mitchell, South Dakota.Carrie had a kind heart and will be missed by her children, Gloria (Merlyn) Tieszen, James (Marla) Symes, and Douglas (Cindy) Symes; her grandchildren, Bryan (Alona) Tieszen, Kimberly (Christopher) Reynolds, Shierra Symes, Amanda (Omar) Symes, Greg Symes, and Patrick Symes; her great-grandchildren, Michael and Joshua Reynolds, and Aaden and Aryana Tieszen; her sister-in-law Elaine Symes; and many nieces and nephews.Carrie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eugene; her sister Adeline (Munce) Donaldson; brothers-in-law George Symes, Marvin Symes, Charles Symes, Russel Munce, and Clarence Donaldson; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Symes, Clarice Ziegler, and Susie Symes; her nephew's Steve Ziegler and Larry Munce and his wife Kay; and her niece Cheryl Symes.Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Private funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Sioux Falls and burial at Hartford Community Cemetery.