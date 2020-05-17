|
|
Carroll L. Chrans
Sioux Falls - Carroll Chrans passed away on May 14, 2020, comfortably in his bed at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 68.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date yet to be determined when travel & gatherings are more practicable (hopefully August 2020).
Carroll Luverne Chrans was born October 23, 1951, in Corvallis, OR, to Lyle & Amy (Pilker) Chrans. He attended school in the Rapid City area & graduated from High School there. For a period after High School Carroll spent some time working at the infamous Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD, experiencing what I can only imagine was the genesis of his appreciation for precious metals & gems.
From an early age Carroll always had an entrepreneurial spirit, looking for business opportunities anywhere. He had an early interest in jewelry & completed a course to become a Certified Gemologist. In the mid 1970's he opened his first brick & mortar store in Rapid City, SD, named First Stop Pawn Shop, which he started with a partner using various pieces of jewelry, rare coins, & antiques that he had collected. His favorite memory to recall from that business was that at one time Johnny Cash came into his store & looked around. Before Cash left Dad got to shake hands with him. He later sold his share of the business to his business partner with plans on moving to Missoula, Montana. Carroll was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors & Missoula seemed the perfect place to settle down.
Carroll's father, Lyle lived in Yankton. Carroll had always spent time every year helping his father with his garden, growing everything from potatoes to beans, peas, tomatoes & many other vegetables, & even helped him with canning. Before moving on to Missoula from Rapid City, Carroll wanted to spend some time with his dad & spent the summer in Yankton. By the end of the summer Lyle's health was failing & Carroll also learned he was going to become a father himself. Sioux Falls seemed to be a better choice so Missoula plans were put on hold & he set up shop in Sioux Falls. Lyle sadly passed on before Carroll's first son Joshua was born & soon after Carroll's second son Jacob was on the way. Both children were born of Carroll's first marriage.
Not long afterward Carroll found his true soulmate, & the most significant chapter of his life began. On February 8th, 1986, he was united in marriage with Sandra Cheskey in Las Vegas. Carroll & Sandra felt so blessed to have found one another. They were always together working side by side in their many stores which included pawnshops, fireworks stores, a jewelry store, booths at antique stores, & working flea markets in Sioux Falls to as far away as California. Carroll opened the first pawnshop in Sioux Falls in 1977 named Siouxland Pawn, located at 18th St & Minnesota Ave. In a few short years he expanded into a larger store on east 10th street named The Exchange. Early on he also had a coin store in the Western Mall. From the late 1980's to early 1990's in addition to his pawn & jewelry businesses, Carroll was also one of the largest, if not thee largest, fireworks retailers in Eastern South Dakota operating numerous locations. Carroll loved traveling, being on the road treasure hunting & going to auctions. But nothing meant more to Carroll than his annual one-month long summer vacations with his boys. He & Sandra were also very grateful for the many doggies they welcomed into the family over the years that enhanced the warmth and affection in their home.
If there is one element of Carroll's character that all who knew him would agree on, it would be that he had a truly generous heart. Throughout Carroll's life he consistently provided aid & support to friends & family who were in need. & he frequently did this without any conditions or expectations for reimbursement. He was a true patriarch of the family, acting as a shepherd who always looked out for members of the flock in need. In fact, he gave so much of his resources away freely throughout his life that if he had put that all into a savings he probably would have died a rich man, financially. But instead he has earned the much greater honor of having died a man rich in integrity & humanity, leaving behind a lifelong legacy of altruism & selflessness. (Thank you more than anything for this lesson Dad. ~Jacob)
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 34 years, Sandra; sons, Jacob Chrans, Sioux Falls, SD, Joshua Chrans (Mariah), Overland Park, KS; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Willis Chrans (Nancy), Orlando, FL, Leland Chrans, Oceanside, CA; sister, Kathleen Rodriguez, Hemet, CA; mother of his children, Denise Mellor (Mark), Omaha, NE; & many precious & beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, & very dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gayle Schreiner, & Maralee Chrans; all of whom he is now in the loving embrace of as you've read this.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 17 to May 19, 2020