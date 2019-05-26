|
Catherine (Hoffman) Anderson
Kingman, AZ - Catherine (Hoffman) Anderson passed away May 23, 2019 in Kingman, AZ, due to complications from diabetes, Born in Sioux Falls in 1958 to Charles and Marcella Hoffman, she grew up on the family farm, attended and graduated from Canistota High School in 1976; Married JD Anderson in 1989, who preceded her in death in 2016,
Survived by Brother Richard - Canistota SD, Brother Allen (Brenda) - Omaha NE, Brother Chris (Dawn) - Sioux Falls SD, Sister Mary (Mike) Garcia - New Braunfel TX, and various Nieces and Nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 26 to May 28, 2019