Catherine Dohman
Sioux Falls - Catherine M. Dohman, 90, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Tuesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory from 5-7 PM with a liturgical wake service and Holy Rosary to follow at 7 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Herbert Dohman of Sioux Falls, SD; 5 children: Marlys (Wayne) Mardian of Aberdeen, SD, Donna (Rick) Collins of Sioux Falls, SD, Sally (David) Haring of Arlington, VA, Bruce Dohman of Sioux Falls, SD and Charles Dohman of Clark, SD; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Kautz; her parents, Rudolph & Ora Kaiser; one brother, Joseph Kaiser; two sisters: Lillian Saur and Florence Harms; and great-grandson, Joseph Collins. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019