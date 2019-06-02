Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Wake
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Dohman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Dohman Obituary
Catherine Dohman

Sioux Falls - Catherine M. Dohman, 90, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Tuesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory from 5-7 PM with a liturgical wake service and Holy Rosary to follow at 7 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Herbert Dohman of Sioux Falls, SD; 5 children: Marlys (Wayne) Mardian of Aberdeen, SD, Donna (Rick) Collins of Sioux Falls, SD, Sally (David) Haring of Arlington, VA, Bruce Dohman of Sioux Falls, SD and Charles Dohman of Clark, SD; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Kautz; her parents, Rudolph & Ora Kaiser; one brother, Joseph Kaiser; two sisters: Lillian Saur and Florence Harms; and great-grandson, Joseph Collins. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now