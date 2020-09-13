1/1
Catherine "Kaye" Hunt
Catherine "Kaye" Hunt

Sioux Falls - Catherine "Kaye" M. Hunt, 89, died on September 11, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory at 5:00 PM followed by a liturgical wake service to be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please directed memorials to CCHS Foundation at www.cchsnetwork.org.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mary Dressing-Kolbeck (Barry Kolbeck) of Sioux Falls, John Anderson of Sioux Falls, Betty Olberding (Doug) of Omaha, NE, and Bob Anderson of Sioux Falls; two step-daughters, Debbie Hicks (Todd) and Mary Kenney (Mark); grandchildren, Eric Dressing (Caitlin) , Kyle Dressing (Billie Jo), Candace Richter, Randi Watkins (Patrick), Kellen Kolbeck and Jess Gimble; three great-grandchildren, Maddison, Fisher and Abigail; one half-brother, Mike Tannehill (Rhonda); and many other relatives and friends.

Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Edna Regan; son, James Anderson; husband, Eugene Hunt; and Jack Anderson. A more complete obituary and link to view her funeral mass online is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
SEP
17
Wake
07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
