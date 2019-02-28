|
Catherine Lynn Kiefer
Plymouth - Catherine Lynn Kiefer age 55, passed away Thursday February 7th in her home in Plymouth MN.
Cathy, Cath or Cate was born June 24, 1963 in Sioux Falls, SD to George and Dorothy (Parsons) Kiefer.
Cathy was raised in the Twin Cities area and loved it. She left the area for just a short time where she moved to Huron, SD to be closer to her mother and father, during this time she pursued a degree from Huron University. Shortly after, her love for the Twin Cities drew her back where she spent the rest of her days.
Cathy's passion in life was loving and helping others, parents, siblings, friends and her love for dogs. She donated many years of her life to helping rescue dogs. Cathy even opened up her own dog rescue business "Itty Bitty Dog Rescue" to help foster and find homes for her four legged friends.
Grateful for having shared her life with her are her siblings Robert, Ann and Tricia and their families.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy (Parsons) Kiefer.
Services will be held Saturday March 2nd at the American Legion in Valley Springs, SD. Visitation with the family will start at 1:00PM.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019