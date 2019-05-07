|
Catherine M. Peterson
Salem, SD - Catherine "Cathy" M. Peterson, 61, of Salem passed away surrounded by her family on May 6, 2019 at her home. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday with a rosary to be held at 3 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will then resume at 5:30 pm at St. Mary's with a 7 pm prayer service. Full obit to follow. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019