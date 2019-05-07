Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Salem, SD
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Salem, SD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Salem, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine M. Peterson Obituary
Catherine M. Peterson

Salem, SD - Catherine "Cathy" M. Peterson, 61, of Salem passed away surrounded by her family on May 6, 2019 at her home. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday with a rosary to be held at 3 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will then resume at 5:30 pm at St. Mary's with a 7 pm prayer service. Full obit to follow. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.