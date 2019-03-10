|
|
Catherine Troemel
Sioux Falls - Catherine (Cathy) Marie Troemel, died February 26, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 52 years old.
Cathy was born on July 12, 1966 in Sioux Falls, SD to Roland Troemel and Miriam Gajdan. She was a graduate of Southeast Technical Institute with a degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology. For most of her career, she worked as a traveling nuclear medicine technologist. She worked all over the United States throughout her career including Hawaii, Washington, Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming and Nebraska. Cathy provided excellent care for those in need.
Cathy loved the Black Hills. She enjoyed hiking Little Devil's Tower and Harney Peak. She loved all animals and was a volunteer at the Humane Society. Cathy owned several cats throughout her life and always adopted her cats from shelters. She was a wonderful and generous aunt to her two nephews Matthew and Daniel. Cathy was a Christian, and she truly loved her neighbor as herself.
Grateful for having shared her life with her are her mother, Miriam Gajdan Sioux Falls, SD/Custer, SD; sister, Elizabeth (Brad) Thoelke Sioux Falls, SD; nephews; Matthew (Heather) Dickinson Sioux Falls, SD and Daniel Bergeson Sioux Falls, SD. She joined her father in heaven, Roland Troemel, Sioux Falls, SD.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Sioux Falls, 3720 E Benson Rd Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
A private memorial is being planned in her honor.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019