Cathy Finley
Sioux Falls - Catherine "Cathy" Noel Finley, 77, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, from 2-4 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Rick Finley; three children, Cindy (Mark) Obar, Steven (Karon) Doty, and David (Tammy) Doty; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kate; niece/caregiver, Chris (Heath) McKercher; brother-in-law, David Finley; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Carlos) Ibanez; and a host of other relatives and friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Patricia Quam. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
.