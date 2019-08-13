|
Cathy Zeman
Vermillion - Funeral services for Cathy Zeman, 63, of Vermillion, formerly of Chamberlain will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Hickey Funeral Home with family present.
Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Kenyon) Zeman was born October 9, 1955 to Charles and Bee (Bedsaul) Kenyon in Rapid City. Her family moved several times while growing up before settling in Chamberlain when her parents took over operation of the Hotel Taft in 1969. It was in high school that Cathy met the love of her life, Mick. They were united in marriage on April 7, 1973. They made their home on the Zeman farm north of Ft. Thompson, where Mick farmed with his parents. They were blessed with three children: Mick Jr, Mathew, and Victoria.
Cathy had a pretty diverse and amazing resume. She was first and foremost a wife and mother. While living in Wolsey in the early 80's she worked in a circuit board production plant in Huron. On the farm she was the best grain cart operator around. She and Mick also owned cattle for several years; learning everything needed to raise calves for auction and care for their herd. After moving to Chamberlain from the farm, she worked in the clothing department at Al's Oasis before joining the staff of The Chamberlain Register as an advertising salesperson. She soon earned the title of advertising manager, earning numerous state awards for her creative advertising work.
In 1988 Mick and Cathy started Lawn Tech. They grew their business into lawn care, landscaping, and a greenhouse/nursery. Cathy managed the nursery and greenhouse while also being the business manager, administrative assistant, and accountant. They retired from lawn care and landscaping in 2009 and moved to Vermillion shortly after. Cathy remained semi-retired, working as a bookkeeper for Carey's Bar and enjoying her children and grandchildren. She was one of the most well-read people around. Cathy loved learning and discussing/debating politics and current events.
Cathy's passion was her family. She was fiercely proud of her children. She delighted in telling her friends what her kids were doing and how amazing her grandkids were. She was the biggest fan of her grandkids, supporting them in all their activities and academics. She helped her four oldest grandkids with different science fair projects, attended numerous sporting events and concerts, and she loved to bake Christmas cookies with them every December. She loved playing with Bijou and Uma and going to their school programs. She always had cute or funny stories about what they did or said. She liked to get her grandkids excited for school by taking them shopping for first-day-of-school outfits and shoes. Her other passion was the USD Coyote Women's Basketball team. She referred to them as "her girls" and knew all about each player. More than anything, Cathy loved living in the country with Mick, her husband of 46 years. They gardened and worked on projects together. They did everything together.
Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Kenyon) Zeman passed away August 10, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls after a brief battle with cancer. Grateful to have shared her life are her husband Mick of Vermillion, son Mick Jr. (Melanie) of Sioux Falls, son Mathew (Katie) of Vermillion, daughter Victoria "Tori" (Justin) of Sioux Falls, sister Pat (George) Wolf of Osceola Iowa, sister Carol (Ron) Meyer of Rapid City, sister Sandy (Lonnie) Wolcott of Chamberlain, sister Dr. Rita Kenyon-Jump (Jim) of Kalamazoo Michigan, brother Chuck (Jeannie) of Yuma Arizona, six grandchildren (Michael, Hannah, Luke, Kaia, Bijou, and Uma), 10 nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bee Kenyon and her brother Mike Kenyon.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 13, 2019