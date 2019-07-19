|
Cecil A. Stockwell
Humboldt - Cecil Arvid Stockwell, Jr. passed away July 15th, 2019 at his home in Humboldt, SD at the age of 76. He was born in Sioux Falls on February 17, 1943 to Cecil and Opal (Sandstrom) Stockwell and was raised on the family farm near Parker along with his four brothers, Dennis, Bruce, John, and Lloyd.
Cecil attended school in Parker and was a popular member of the Class of 1961. Cecil married Sandra Kay Warren in 1960 and they had their first son, Allan in 1961. Following Allan, their second son, Dean was born in 1966; a daughter, Teresa was born in 1967; their youngest child, Mike followed in 1982.
Cecil was a hard worker - his first job was at Jack and Jill Grocery in Sioux Falls while he was still a teenager. He later learned the welding trade working for Sunderman Manufacturing and working, eventually, alongside his brother Dennis, at Colman Athey. Cecil and his wife ran Gimmers Station on Hwy 16 for many years before purchasing their first farm in Humboldt. Cecil really was a farmer at heart and continued to farm in one capacity or another up until his passing. At various times in his life, he has farmed with his father, Cecil, and his brothers, Bruce, John, and Lloyd. He also worked many other jobs including for Battle Creek Bait Shop, Mormon Feeds, N-Rich Fertilizer, Merle and Roy's Construction, and Weber Brothers Construction.
Cecil enjoyed camping and hunting, but his favorite pastime was fishing. He took lots of fishing trips over the years with many members of his family. He and his brothers liked to fish at Whitlock on the Missouri River. Cecil took his three sons, Allan, Dean, and Mike on annual fishing trips and in recent decades, those trips went all over the country and into Canada and included his grandsons, Nathan, Chris, and Justin as well as his great-granddaughter, Lily. Cecil enjoyed traveling and took several trips to places like Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, California, and Oregon during his lifetime.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Opal Stockwell; one brother, Dennis Stockwell; one son, Allan Stockwell and is survived by three brothers - Bruce (Monica) Stockwell, Humboldt, SD; John Stockwell, Humboldt, SD; Lloyd (Lynn) Stockwell, Parker, SD; two sons - Dean (Jennifer) Stockwell, Junction City, OR and Mike Stockwell, Bridgewater, SD; one daughter - Teresa Stockwell, Minneapolis, MN; daughter-in-law, (widow of Allan) Debra Stockwell, Canistota, SD; eight grandchildren - Nathan, Tracy, Jill, Tara, Chris, Sara, Justin, and Amanda; three great-grandchildren - Lily, Alayna, and Luka.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 19th, at Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Avenue, Hartford, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20th at Central Valley Community Church, 800 Cressman Trail, Hartford, SD with a luncheon to follow. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019