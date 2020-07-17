1/1
Cecil Coombs
Cecil Coombs

Sioux Falls - Cecil Coombs, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD died Wed., July 15, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m., Sun., July 19, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Family requests that guests wear masks and practice social distancing. Also, if you have a "Nobody Likes Cecil" shirt please wear that to the service. Additional obituary, live stream link, and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are countless friends, his mother and father in-law, Richard (Angie) Koep of Omaha, NE and Carol Koep of Hartley, IA; daughter-in-law, Amanda Coombs of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Madeline Coombs, Riley Henry, and Brady Baker all of Sioux Falls; siblings-in-law, Bruce (Kim) Koep of Panama City Beach, FL, Jean (Ron) Wilms of Overland Park, KS and Alan (Sheryl) Koep of Milford, IA and dog, Tootsie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dolly, his wife, Karen in November 2018, his son Shane in July of 2018 and granddaughter Eleanor.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
