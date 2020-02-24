|
|
Cecilia "Butch" Galagan
Sioux Falls - Cecilia "Butch" Galagan, age 95, formerly of Kenneth, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 27th at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne, MN, with visitation to follow from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28th at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020