Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Luverne, MN
View Map
Cecilia "Butch" Galagan Obituary
Cecilia "Butch" Galagan

Sioux Falls - Cecilia "Butch" Galagan, age 95, formerly of Kenneth, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 27th at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne, MN, with visitation to follow from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28th at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
