|
|
Cedella "Sis" Raley
Sioux Falls - Cedella "Sis" F. Raley, age 102 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Private Family Services will be held at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with Interment at St. Joseph the Workman Cemetery in Huntimer, SD. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Cedella "Sis" Florence Huntimer was born on January 5, 1917 in Huntimer, SD to Martin and Florence (Moeller) Huntimer. She was united in marriage with Clayton Raley at St. Therese Catholic Church by Msgr. Cavanaugh on May 8, 1939. Of this union, two sons were born, James and Richard Raley. Clayton passed away on March 22, 2001. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
Grateful for sharing her life are her sons, James Raley and his wife, Peggy of Brandon and Richard Raley and his wife, Mary of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Denise Nuehring, Cindy Murphy and her husband, Mark, Jim Raley, Jr. and his wife, Kim, Victor Raley and his wife, Char; six great-grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Florence Huntimer; husband, Clayton Raley; three brothers, Francis, Eugene, and a brother in infancy at birth.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019