Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Cedella Raley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cedella "Sis" Raley


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cedella "Sis" Raley Obituary
Cedella "Sis" Raley

Sioux Falls - Cedella "Sis" F. Raley, age 102 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Private Family Services will be held at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with Interment at St. Joseph the Workman Cemetery in Huntimer, SD. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Cedella "Sis" Florence Huntimer was born on January 5, 1917 in Huntimer, SD to Martin and Florence (Moeller) Huntimer. She was united in marriage with Clayton Raley at St. Therese Catholic Church by Msgr. Cavanaugh on May 8, 1939. Of this union, two sons were born, James and Richard Raley. Clayton passed away on March 22, 2001. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Grateful for sharing her life are her sons, James Raley and his wife, Peggy of Brandon and Richard Raley and his wife, Mary of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Denise Nuehring, Cindy Murphy and her husband, Mark, Jim Raley, Jr. and his wife, Kim, Victor Raley and his wife, Char; six great-grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Florence Huntimer; husband, Clayton Raley; three brothers, Francis, Eugene, and a brother in infancy at birth.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cedella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now