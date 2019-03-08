Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Parkston - Chad Wenzel, 48, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 5 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral service will be Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 5 to 7 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Gerry and Jan Wenzel of Parkston; 2 siblings, Mark Wenzel of Mitchell, SD and Kristi (Todd) Hoekstra of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Evelyn Wenzel of Parkston; a niece, Alissa Hoekstra of Sioux Falls; and a nephew, Dalton Hoekstra of Omaha, NE.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 8, 2019
