Resources
More Obituaries for Chandler Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chandler D. Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chandler D. Houston Obituary
Chandler D. Houston

Age 21, of Bloomington, MN. Went to heaven on January 30, 2020. Graduated in 2016 from Bloomington Jefferson High School. Preceded in death by grandma, Frances Houston. Survived by mom, Wendy Houston; dad, Doug Houston; brother, Tanner and twin sister, Mackenzie; grandparents, Francis and Rosemary Beuckens and Peter Houston; many loving cousins, relatives and amazing friends. Memorial service 2 pm on Saturday, February 15th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave S., Edina, MN 55435 (952)924-4100. Visitation at 1 pm.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chandler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -