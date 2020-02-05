|
|
Chandler D. Houston
Age 21, of Bloomington, MN. Went to heaven on January 30, 2020. Graduated in 2016 from Bloomington Jefferson High School. Preceded in death by grandma, Frances Houston. Survived by mom, Wendy Houston; dad, Doug Houston; brother, Tanner and twin sister, Mackenzie; grandparents, Francis and Rosemary Beuckens and Peter Houston; many loving cousins, relatives and amazing friends. Memorial service 2 pm on Saturday, February 15th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave S., Edina, MN 55435 (952)924-4100. Visitation at 1 pm.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020