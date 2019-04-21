Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Char Wollan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Char Johnson Wollan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Char Johnson Wollan Obituary
Char Johnson Wollan

Sioux Falls, SD - Char Johnson Wollan, age 74, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Per Char's request, private services were held.

Much of her retirement was spent volunteering, inclusive of the Red Cross, Sioux Falls Police Department and at various humane organizations. Her love for animals was passed on to her children who spent their childhood surrounded with various pets.

She leaves behind her three beloved children, Neil (Sandy) Wollan, Holly (Mike) Romanowski and Eric (April) Wollan; eight adored grandchildren, Amber, Nathan, Devon, Layne, Morgan, Adriana, Mikayla and Zander; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Prunty, of Brookings and Sheri Parsons of San Manuel, AZ; and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Anna; three sisters, Lorrine Nielsen, Della Hagen and Alvina Nielsen; and four brothers-in-law, Orren Parsons, Lyle Nielsen, Curt Nielsen and Roger Prunty. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now