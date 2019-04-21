|
|
Char Johnson Wollan
Sioux Falls, SD - Char Johnson Wollan, age 74, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Per Char's request, private services were held.
Much of her retirement was spent volunteering, inclusive of the Red Cross, Sioux Falls Police Department and at various humane organizations. Her love for animals was passed on to her children who spent their childhood surrounded with various pets.
She leaves behind her three beloved children, Neil (Sandy) Wollan, Holly (Mike) Romanowski and Eric (April) Wollan; eight adored grandchildren, Amber, Nathan, Devon, Layne, Morgan, Adriana, Mikayla and Zander; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Prunty, of Brookings and Sheri Parsons of San Manuel, AZ; and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Anna; three sisters, Lorrine Nielsen, Della Hagen and Alvina Nielsen; and four brothers-in-law, Orren Parsons, Lyle Nielsen, Curt Nielsen and Roger Prunty. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019