HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery
Marshalltown, SD
Charity Grace Hoffelt

Charity Grace Hoffelt Obituary
Charity Grace Hoffelt

Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, passed August 11, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Aida, Rosabelle and Alden Hoffelt; three sisters, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, Worthing, SD, Anna (John) Van Gorp, Sheldon, IA, Susanna (John) Fife, Richmond, VA; parents, Richard and Teresa Dee. She was preceded by two sisters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with family present to greet friends at 1:00 pm. Interment will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
