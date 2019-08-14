|
|
Charity Grace Hoffelt
Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, passed August 11, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Aida, Rosabelle and Alden Hoffelt; three sisters, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, Worthing, SD, Anna (John) Van Gorp, Sheldon, IA, Susanna (John) Fife, Richmond, VA; parents, Richard and Teresa Dee. She was preceded by two sisters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with family present to greet friends at 1:00 pm. Interment will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019