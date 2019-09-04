|
|
Charlene Fersdahl
Renner - Charlene Fersdahl, 73, of rural Renner died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Funeral service will begin 10:30 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. Burial will be in the West Nidaros Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.
Charlene was born October 7, 1945 in Dell Rapids to parents Theodore and Myrtle (Shjegstad) Berg. She grew up on the farm west of Baltic. She attended Baltic Elementary School and graduated from Baltic High School in 1963. She then graduated from Augustana College in 1967 majoring in Mathematics and later received her master's degree from South Dakota State University.
Charlene married Gary Fersdahl July 29, 1967 at West Nidaros Lutheran Church.
After her education she taught at Plankinton, Lake Preston and Baltic, before becoming the business manager for the Baltic School district from 1977 until her retirement in 2010.
Charlene was a lifetime member of West Nidaros Lutheran Church, active in the quilting group, Bible study, WELCA, taught Sunday school and served on the church council.
She loved her Baltic Bulldogs and was very active in Baltic school activities, but her true love was her grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, David and his wife Elizabeth Fersdahl and their children, Anderson and Charlotte, Henderson, Nevada; Mark and his wife, Sarah and their children, Natalie and Henry, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters, Janice (Dean) Plantz, Sun Lake, AZ, Margaret (Jim) Swanson, Gaylord, MN; brothers in law, Tom Lee, Fargo; and Don Christopherson, Minneapolis, MN; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Gehard, twin brother, Charles Berg, and sisters, Louise Berg, Beverly Christopherson, and LeAnn Lee.
Memorial can be directed to the West Nidaros Endowment Fund or the .
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019