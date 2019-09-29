|
|
Charles Alfred "Chuck" Nelson
Lake Elmo, MN - Son of Emily K. Svien Nelson and Alfred S. Nelson, was born on March 4, 1942 in Windom, MN, and passed from this earth on September 19, 2019 in Lake Elmo, MN. He was the proud father of three children and the even prouder grandfather of two grandsons. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Peter (d. 1970), Robert "Butch" (d. 1975). He is survived by his daughter Nichole Christine Miller, her husband Stephen Miller, and grandsons Christopher and Michael Miller, of Lake Elmo, MN. He is also survived by two sons, Peder Vernon Nelson and wife Angela Spencer of Portland, OR; and Charles Benjamin "Ben" Nelson and wife Rachel Nelson of Loveland, CO. Along with his children, he is survived by sisters Imogene and Barbara, and brother Howard. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He will long be remembered by his family and the many people whose lives he touched over the years. A memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019