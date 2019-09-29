Services
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1616 Olive St W
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Alfred "Chuck" Nelson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Alfred "Chuck" Nelson Obituary
Charles Alfred "Chuck" Nelson

Lake Elmo, MN - Son of Emily K. Svien Nelson and Alfred S. Nelson, was born on March 4, 1942 in Windom, MN, and passed from this earth on September 19, 2019 in Lake Elmo, MN. He was the proud father of three children and the even prouder grandfather of two grandsons. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Peter (d. 1970), Robert "Butch" (d. 1975). He is survived by his daughter Nichole Christine Miller, her husband Stephen Miller, and grandsons Christopher and Michael Miller, of Lake Elmo, MN. He is also survived by two sons, Peder Vernon Nelson and wife Angela Spencer of Portland, OR; and Charles Benjamin "Ben" Nelson and wife Rachel Nelson of Loveland, CO. Along with his children, he is survived by sisters Imogene and Barbara, and brother Howard. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He will long be remembered by his family and the many people whose lives he touched over the years. A memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.