1/1
Charles B. Puthoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles B. Puthoff

Sioux Falls - Charles "Chuck" Bernard Puthoff, 59, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 as the result of an auto accident near Wall Lake, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service on Thursday at the funeral home. A more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral service online please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Puthoff; daughter, Jolene (Bryan) Kayser of Tea; ten siblings, Georgiana Donahue (special friend Bob Girton), Larry Puthoff, Mary (Roger) Mueller, Lyle (Shirley) Puthoff, Jim (Donna) Puthoff, Eileen Muellenberg (special friend Mark Knakmhus), Anita (Jim) Morris, Karen (Ray) Anderson, Deacon Roger (Karla) Puthoff and Cheryl (Dan) Barenklau; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends; and his four dogs, Jack, Samantha, Smokey and Loretta Lynn.

In death he joins his parents, Lawrence and Celestine "Sally" Puthoff; one brother, Dennis Puthoff and two sisters-in-law, Geri Puthoff and Mary Lou Puthoff; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Ingalls and Chuck Frerichs.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved