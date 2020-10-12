Charles B. Puthoff
Sioux Falls - Charles "Chuck" Bernard Puthoff, 59, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 as the result of an auto accident near Wall Lake, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service on Thursday at the funeral home. A more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral service online please go to www.georgeboom.com
.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Puthoff; daughter, Jolene (Bryan) Kayser of Tea; ten siblings, Georgiana Donahue (special friend Bob Girton), Larry Puthoff, Mary (Roger) Mueller, Lyle (Shirley) Puthoff, Jim (Donna) Puthoff, Eileen Muellenberg (special friend Mark Knakmhus), Anita (Jim) Morris, Karen (Ray) Anderson, Deacon Roger (Karla) Puthoff and Cheryl (Dan) Barenklau; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends; and his four dogs, Jack, Samantha, Smokey and Loretta Lynn.
In death he joins his parents, Lawrence and Celestine "Sally" Puthoff; one brother, Dennis Puthoff and two sisters-in-law, Geri Puthoff and Mary Lou Puthoff; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Ingalls and Chuck Frerichs.