1/1
Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Sorensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Sorensen

Moorhead, MN - Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Sorensen, 73, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in his home.

Chuck was born March 5, 1947 to Ralph and Nina (Pletcher) Sorensen in Volga, SD. He grew up and attended school in Redfield, SD. Following high school, he entered the Air Force and served three tours in Vietnam.

Chuck married Bonnie DeBoer on December 27, 1971 and was a proud father to Joelle and Audra and grandpa to Austin. He loved his family very much.

He was a long-time employee of Nash Finch in Sioux Falls, SD, and later transferred to their Fargo location where he worked until his retirement. The family made their home in Moorhead. Chuck was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Chuck was a dog lover and for years raised Schnauzers, Scotties and most recently a Corgi named Ty. He loved to tinker on cars and was an aquarist.

Chuck is survived by his brother, Neil (Kari) Sorensen; sisters, Laura (Mike) Shelbourn and Jill (Ken) Hostetter; grandson, Austin Luetjens; sister-in-law, Barb Sorensen; brother-in-law, Ken Uhren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Bonnie; daughters, Joelle Sorensen, and Audra Luetjens; brother, Paul Sorensen and sister, Vivian Uhren.

Memorials in Chuck's honor can be made to your preferred charity.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook, video tribute and updated service information will be available at www.wrightfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home
605 2nd Avenue South
Moorhead, MN 56560
(218) 233-1321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved