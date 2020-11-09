Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Sorensen
Moorhead, MN - Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Sorensen, 73, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in his home.
Chuck was born March 5, 1947 to Ralph and Nina (Pletcher) Sorensen in Volga, SD. He grew up and attended school in Redfield, SD. Following high school, he entered the Air Force and served three tours in Vietnam.
Chuck married Bonnie DeBoer on December 27, 1971 and was a proud father to Joelle and Audra and grandpa to Austin. He loved his family very much.
He was a long-time employee of Nash Finch in Sioux Falls, SD, and later transferred to their Fargo location where he worked until his retirement. The family made their home in Moorhead. Chuck was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Chuck was a dog lover and for years raised Schnauzers, Scotties and most recently a Corgi named Ty. He loved to tinker on cars and was an aquarist.
Chuck is survived by his brother, Neil (Kari) Sorensen; sisters, Laura (Mike) Shelbourn and Jill (Ken) Hostetter; grandson, Austin Luetjens; sister-in-law, Barb Sorensen; brother-in-law, Ken Uhren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Bonnie; daughters, Joelle Sorensen, and Audra Luetjens; brother, Paul Sorensen and sister, Vivian Uhren.
Memorials in Chuck's honor can be made to your preferred charity.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
