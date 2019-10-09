Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Charles D. Larsen

Charles D. Larsen Obituary
Charles D. Larsen

Freeman - Charles D. Larsen, 70, of Freeman passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7th in Sioux City. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church of Menno. Visitation will be Friday at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman from 5-7 pm with a time of sharing at 7 pm.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeraine; children Darrell, Amie (Scott Muller), and Daniel (Michelle Swenson); 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
