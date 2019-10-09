|
|
Charles D. Larsen
Freeman - Charles D. Larsen, 70, of Freeman passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7th in Sioux City. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church of Menno. Visitation will be Friday at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman from 5-7 pm with a time of sharing at 7 pm.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeraine; children Darrell, Amie (Scott Muller), and Daniel (Michelle Swenson); 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019