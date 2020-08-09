1/1
Charles Dewey "Duke" Stark
Charles Dewey "Duke" Stark

Buffalo - Charles Dewey "Duke" Stark age 76 of Buffalo, Missouri passed away August 7, 2020, in his home. Duke was born June 27, 1944, to Claude and Blanche (Hodges) Stark. He entered the Navy in 1961 and retired in 1981.

Charles was preceded in death by his parent's Survivors include his wife: Shirley Stark of Buffalo, Missouri; three sons: Rex and Karen Stark of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tim and Kris Stark of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jerry Stark of Brandon, South Dakota; and 6 grandchildren

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Buffalo, Missouri. Services are under the direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo, Missouri




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
