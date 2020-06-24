Charles "Chuck" Dunlap
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Dunlap

Scottsbluff, NE - Charles "Chuck" Ray Dunlap, 66, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away at his home in Scottsbluff. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Family will be present from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, 1517 Broadway Suite 106, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

An online guestbook and link to the service live stream are available at www.georgeboom.com

Chuck, the son of James and Shirley (Donnelly) Dunlap, was born August 4, 1953, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was baptized at East Side Lutheran Church, grew up in Hilltop and was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1971 and attended SDSU. Having lived in areas ranging from Arizona, Omaha, Chicago, Denver, North Dakota, and Los Angeles, Chuck had most recently made Scottsbluff his home with many friends in the area. He was an avid reader, loved cars, car magazines and car racing, and cats. Chuck also had an amazing memory of his years and extended family and friends in the Sioux Falls Area.

Charles is survived by his sister, Ellen (Denis) Bakker of Sioux Falls, a brother, Dwight (Teri Gunderson) Nelson of Shoreview, MN; and sister Christine (Greg) Thompson of Shoreview, MN; nephews, Mark Bakker of Sioux Falls, Scott (Stacy) Bakker of Sioux Falls, and Henry Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; nieces, Anna Nelson of St. Paul, MN and April Thompson of Shoreview, MN; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, James Dunlap and Shirley Donnelly Dunlap Nelson, and grandparents, Ray & Bertie (Groenwald) Dunlap, and Henry & Clara (Iverson) Donnelly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved