Charles "Chuck" Dunlap
Scottsbluff, NE - Charles "Chuck" Ray Dunlap, 66, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away at his home in Scottsbluff. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Family will be present from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, 1517 Broadway Suite 106, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
An online guestbook and link to the service live stream are available at www.georgeboom.com
Chuck, the son of James and Shirley (Donnelly) Dunlap, was born August 4, 1953, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was baptized at East Side Lutheran Church, grew up in Hilltop and was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1971 and attended SDSU. Having lived in areas ranging from Arizona, Omaha, Chicago, Denver, North Dakota, and Los Angeles, Chuck had most recently made Scottsbluff his home with many friends in the area. He was an avid reader, loved cars, car magazines and car racing, and cats. Chuck also had an amazing memory of his years and extended family and friends in the Sioux Falls Area.
Charles is survived by his sister, Ellen (Denis) Bakker of Sioux Falls, a brother, Dwight (Teri Gunderson) Nelson of Shoreview, MN; and sister Christine (Greg) Thompson of Shoreview, MN; nephews, Mark Bakker of Sioux Falls, Scott (Stacy) Bakker of Sioux Falls, and Henry Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; nieces, Anna Nelson of St. Paul, MN and April Thompson of Shoreview, MN; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, James Dunlap and Shirley Donnelly Dunlap Nelson, and grandparents, Ray & Bertie (Groenwald) Dunlap, and Henry & Clara (Iverson) Donnelly.
Scottsbluff, NE - Charles "Chuck" Ray Dunlap, 66, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away at his home in Scottsbluff. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Family will be present from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, 1517 Broadway Suite 106, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
An online guestbook and link to the service live stream are available at www.georgeboom.com
Chuck, the son of James and Shirley (Donnelly) Dunlap, was born August 4, 1953, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was baptized at East Side Lutheran Church, grew up in Hilltop and was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1971 and attended SDSU. Having lived in areas ranging from Arizona, Omaha, Chicago, Denver, North Dakota, and Los Angeles, Chuck had most recently made Scottsbluff his home with many friends in the area. He was an avid reader, loved cars, car magazines and car racing, and cats. Chuck also had an amazing memory of his years and extended family and friends in the Sioux Falls Area.
Charles is survived by his sister, Ellen (Denis) Bakker of Sioux Falls, a brother, Dwight (Teri Gunderson) Nelson of Shoreview, MN; and sister Christine (Greg) Thompson of Shoreview, MN; nephews, Mark Bakker of Sioux Falls, Scott (Stacy) Bakker of Sioux Falls, and Henry Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; nieces, Anna Nelson of St. Paul, MN and April Thompson of Shoreview, MN; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, James Dunlap and Shirley Donnelly Dunlap Nelson, and grandparents, Ray & Bertie (Groenwald) Dunlap, and Henry & Clara (Iverson) Donnelly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.