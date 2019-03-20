|
|
Charles E. Fogelman
Sioux Falls - Charles E. Fogelman, 90 died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ava's House. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm Friday at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service followed by the Rosary to be said at 7:00pm.
Greatful for having shared his life are his wife Katharine "Kay"; his children Diane Johnson and Denise (Robert) Hartman, all of Sioux Falls, Christine Fogelman, Helena, MT, Calvin (Andrea) Fogelman, Andover, MN, and Leslie (Katherine) Fogelman, San Ramon, CA; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a brother Lyle Fogelman, Minneapolis, MN; and 3 sisters Darleen (Carol) Lund, Santa Anna, CA, Karen (Franklin) Olson, Lacey, WA, and Kay (Dean) Rallis, Sioux Falls, SD.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019