HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Charles E. Fogelman Obituary
Charles E. Fogelman

Sioux Falls - Charles E. Fogelman, 90 died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ava's House. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm Friday at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service followed by the Rosary to be said at 7:00pm.

Greatful for having shared his life are his wife Katharine "Kay"; his children Diane Johnson and Denise (Robert) Hartman, all of Sioux Falls, Christine Fogelman, Helena, MT, Calvin (Andrea) Fogelman, Andover, MN, and Leslie (Katherine) Fogelman, San Ramon, CA; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a brother Lyle Fogelman, Minneapolis, MN; and 3 sisters Darleen (Carol) Lund, Santa Anna, CA, Karen (Franklin) Olson, Lacey, WA, and Kay (Dean) Rallis, Sioux Falls, SD.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
