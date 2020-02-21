|
Charles Eichacker, Sr.
Jensen Beach, FL - Charles Raymond Eichacker Sr. died peacefully at home in Jensen Beach, Florida on January 19, 2020 at the age of 81.
Chuck is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Ahrens) Eichacker; his first wife, Madelyn Ann Crosby and their children, Charles Eichacker Jr. and wife, Larisa, of Long Beach, California and Renée Lach-Sharon and husband, Walter, of Spokane, Washington; siblings, Donald and George of Salem, South Dakota and JoAnn of Midland, Michigan; and his grandchildren, Tom, Adam, Bella, and Cooper. His brothers, Lyle, Raphael, and John of Salem, South Dakota and Leonard of Sioux Falls, South Dakota preceded him in death.
Chuck was born on March 3,1938 in Salem, South Dakota to Joseph and Anna Eichacker. After growing up on the farm, Chuck moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota. Later he served as a paratrooper in the US Army. He went on to work for Braniff Airlines and then United Airlines in cargo and passenger sales. Chuck married his wife JoAnn, who also worked for the airlines, and together they enjoyed traveling the world together.
Most weekends, Chuck and JoAnn could be found sailing on the St. Croix River in Minnesota. Chuck was an avid and competitive sailor as well as an aviation enthusiast. Chuck and JoAnn enjoyed their retirement in a Jensen Beach, Florida community where Chuck was known for his ability to fix most anything. He was never one to shrink away from a project that needed to be done and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
The family would like to thank Sandy, Aleta, Alyssa, and Clara for the excellent care provided to Chuck in his final months.
A funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church in Salem, South Dakota at 10:30 am on March 21, 2020. A reception at the church hall will follow the graveside service.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020