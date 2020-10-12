Charles Eichacker, Sr.



Jensen Beach, FL - Charles Raymond Eichacker Sr. died peacefully at home in Jensen Beach, Florida on January 19, 2020 at the age of 81. A small family memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. The service will be livestreamed and a link will posted here on the website the day of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Chuck is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Ahrens) Eichacker; his first wife, Madelyn Ann Crosby and their children, Charles Eichacker Jr. and wife, Larisa, of Long Beach, California and Renée Lach-Sharon and husband, Walter, of Spokane, Washington; siblings, Donald (Elaine) and George (Carla) of Salem, South Dakota and JoAnn (Jim) of Midland, Michigan; his grandchildren, Tom, Adam, Bella, and Cooper; and sisters-in-law, Judy, Jeanette and Marilyn Eichacker, all of Sioux Falls. His brothers, Lyle (Helene), Raphael, and John of Salem, South Dakota and Leonard of Sioux Falls, South Dakota preceded him in death.



Chuck was born on March 3,1938 in Salem, South Dakota to Joseph and Anna Eichacker. After growing up on the farm, Chuck moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota. Later he served as a paratrooper in the US Army. He went on to work for Braniff Airlines and then United Airlines in cargo and passenger sales. Chuck married his wife JoAnn, who also worked for the airlines, and together they enjoyed traveling the world together.



Most weekends, Chuck and JoAnn could be found sailing on the St. Croix River in Minnesota. Chuck was an avid and competitive sailor as well as an aviation enthusiast. Chuck and JoAnn enjoyed their retirement in a Jensen Beach, Florida community where Chuck was known for his ability to fix most anything. He was never one to shrink away from a project that needed to be done and was always willing to lend a helping hand.



The family would like to thank Sandy, Aleta, Alyssa, and Clara for the excellent care provided to Chuck in his final months.



In lieu of flowers you can donate in Chuck's memory to: Treasure Cove Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997. Thank you from Chuck's family.









