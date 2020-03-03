|
Charles Eugene Jarratt
Sioux Falls - Charles Eugene Jarratt, age 89, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on March 2, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 4th and Cliff, Sioux Falls, SD, on Saturday, March 7, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and funeral service at 11:00 am. A lunch will follow the service and interment will then be in the Bridgewater City Cemetery, Bridgewater, SD.
Charles was born at home on June 1, 1930 in Canistota, SD, to George and Katherine (Kostboth) Jarratt. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Canistota.
He graduated from Canistota High School in 1948. He received a B.A. Degree in Business from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, SD, in 1952.
He married Annette Weisenburger on June 16, 1953, in Hot Springs, SD. They were blessed with three children. He was a very devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His smile, kindness, friendliness and storytelling will be missed by many. His deep Christian faith was evident in how he lived his life.
Charles owned and managed the Farmer's Store in Canistota for ten years. In 1962 he began working at First State Bank, Bridgewater, SD, retiring as an officer in 1989. He was active in his church, holding various church offices at Zion Lutheran, Canistota, and serving on the South Dakota District LCMS Board of Directors for six years, plus other committees as well. He was also active in the community, belonging to the Better Bridgewater Club and serving on the Diamond Care Nursing Home Board of Directors. In 1998 Charles and Annette moved to Sioux Falls. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, travel and his grandchildren. He was an ardent Augustana College sports fan and a member of the Booster Club. He was also a member of the Sioux Valley Genealogical Society.
He enjoyed land ownership, noting a possible buffalo wallow and wagon tracks leading across a parcel of native prairie. He also enjoyed investing, spending time in the Black Hills, and writing his memories for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared Charles' life are: his three children, Dr. Patricia (Scott) Peters, Sioux Falls, David (Sheri) Jarratt, Sioux Falls, and Mary (Wes) Smith, Goldendale WA; eleven grandchildren: Katherine (Anthony Ruiz Loaiciga) Peters, Kristen (William) Newell, Sarah (John) Vining, Daniel (Andrea) Jarratt, Michael Jarratt, Andrew Jarratt, Jessica (John) Zsiray, Monica (Russell) Swan, Jana (Jeff) Hardman, Tara (Matthew) Hardman and Kolton (Robyn) Smith; and seventeen great-grandchildren: Matthew and Joel Ruiz Peters; Josiah, Addison, Naomi, and Evelynn Newell; Jones and Maria Vining; Eleanor Jarratt; Aspen and Aidan Zsiray; Aubree, Oliver, and Charles (Monte) Swan; Hazel and Jude Hardman; Theo Hardman; sisters-in-law, Charlene Jarratt, Sioux Falls, Janice Sitch, Ft. Collins, CO, Irma Gordon, Sioux Falls, and Bonnie Weisenburger, White Bear Lake, MN.
He was preceded in death by Annette, his wife of 65 years, his parents, brother, Loren and brothers-in-law, David Sitch, Robert Gordon, and Robert Weisenburger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sioux Falls Lutheran School.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020