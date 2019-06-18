Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive PO Box 368
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive PO Box 368
Garretson, SD 57030
Garretson - Charles "Chuck" Leroy Hagemeyer, age 77, of Garretson died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Interment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl, Garretson; sons: David Hagemeyer, Mitchell, James (Brandi) Safar, Shawnee, OK, Jason (Amade) Safar, Black Hawk; brothers: Donald (Jessie) Hagemeyer, Sioux Falls, Dennis (Tracy) Hagemeyer, Garretson; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Monfort, Washington State; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Lillian (Andersen) Hagemeyer; sons: Danny and Dean Hagemeyer; and a brother, Kenneth Hagemeyer.

Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019
