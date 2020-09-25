1/1
Charles "Chuck" Joffer
Charles "Chuck" Joffer

Parker - Charles "Chuck" Joffer, 86 died on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020 at the Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at the Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe with burial at the Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday evening at the church. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guest wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Chuck's life. Services will be livestreamed at fb.me/CalvaryReformedMonroe or can be listened to locally in Monroe on 87.9 FM radio. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Coral; a daughter Julie; and sisters Helena (Harold) Lawrence, Elsie Schmidt, and Sarena (George) Breza. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Calvary Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
